TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.00 million-$955.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $985.32 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$3.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.52.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TransUnion by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

