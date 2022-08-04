TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of TMDX opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,814 shares of company stock worth $5,633,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

