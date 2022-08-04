Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $151.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $155.33. 35,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

