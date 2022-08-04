Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.05-7.15 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded up $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,938. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.