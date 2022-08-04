Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

