Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

