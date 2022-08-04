Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.