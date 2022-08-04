Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 784.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,451 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.31.

