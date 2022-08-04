Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 94,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

