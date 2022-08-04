Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,707 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 2.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.00% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSCP opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.