Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,029 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.13.

