Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 173.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

