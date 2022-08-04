Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5,280.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 668,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,000,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 170,645 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,533,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.