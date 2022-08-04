Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,900 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of BBWI opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

