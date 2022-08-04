Tokes (TKS) Price Down 0% This Week

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000243 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

