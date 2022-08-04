Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

