Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Trading Down 6.1%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 83,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 97,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Timberline Resources Stock Up 12.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral prospects in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

