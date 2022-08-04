Thomas Netzer Sells 2,170 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 285 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $12,970.35.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 5,431,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,394. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $317.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

