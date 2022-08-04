The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

