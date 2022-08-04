The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

PGR stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,613. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

