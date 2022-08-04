The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Trimmed by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.8 %

Progressive stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,613. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.