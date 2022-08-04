The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 136” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.67) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 174.54 ($2.14).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

IAG stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.74. The company has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.60. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.14 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

