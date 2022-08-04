The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €195.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €195.00 ($201.03) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €138.20 ($142.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($185.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.0 %

FRA HNR1 traded up €2.80 ($2.89) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €141.60 ($145.98). The company had a trading volume of 135,932 shares. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($119.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €149.79.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.