Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Textron Stock Up 1.1 %

Textron stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 67.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Textron by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

