Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

