TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.63 on Monday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $51.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.86.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. On average, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

