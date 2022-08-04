Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59,794 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $936.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $859.50.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

