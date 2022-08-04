Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.50.
Tesla stock traded up $13.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $935.46. The company had a trading volume of 210,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.11. The company has a market capitalization of $977.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
