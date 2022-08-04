Ternoa Market Cap Reaches $11.55 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $354,865.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00624882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016530 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035383 BTC.
Ternoa Profile
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
