Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.28 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.20 EPS.

Tenable Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. Tenable has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tenable by 9.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

