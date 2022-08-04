Telos Market Cap Tops $50.69 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $50.69 million and $1.28 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

