Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $118.90. 612,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,130,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.