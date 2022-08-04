Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.69. 295,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,871. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.97.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
