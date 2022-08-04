Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 15.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 80.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

