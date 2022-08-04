Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,647. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.