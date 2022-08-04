Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,678. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

