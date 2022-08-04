Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. LKQ comprises 0.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

