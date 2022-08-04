Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

Get Rating

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

