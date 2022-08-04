Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 3,365 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $58.24. 48,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,439. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

