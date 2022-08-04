Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,937 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,674,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $110.18. 141,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,173. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

