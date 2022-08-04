Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,558 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.