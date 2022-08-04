TE-FOOD Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,150.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.