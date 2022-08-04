Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.62 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW opened at GBX 126.65 ($1.55) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 110.30 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 844.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($30,309.21). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($36,490.32). Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £24,735.35 ($30,309.21). In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,771 shares of company stock worth $5,481,466.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Taylor Wimpey

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

