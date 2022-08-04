Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $183.16. The stock has a market cap of $455.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

