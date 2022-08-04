Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,401. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

