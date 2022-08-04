Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $35.47 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.6% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,161. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.