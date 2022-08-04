Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in 3M by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,629,598. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,398. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

