Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 9,183 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $450,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,256 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $474.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 518.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.80.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

