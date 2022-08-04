Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,585 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.4% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. 17,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

