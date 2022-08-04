Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTCF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $546.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 33.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

